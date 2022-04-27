Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Drops By 98.8%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE NQP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 73,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,462. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $15.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
