Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Drops By 98.8%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NQP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 73,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,462. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

