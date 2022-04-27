Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Rises By 1,700.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,095. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 53.01% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments.

