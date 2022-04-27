Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Increases By 5,550.0%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 5,550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 434,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,946. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.