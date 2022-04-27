Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Increases By 5,550.0%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 5,550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 434,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,946. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

