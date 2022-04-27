Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Drops By 90.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of FLGMF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. 1,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

