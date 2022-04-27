Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Declines By 86.4%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY remained flat at $$13.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 33,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,707. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

