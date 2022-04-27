SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.20 ($5.59) and last traded at €5.21 ($5.60). 245,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.23 ($5.62).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($7.96) price objective on SGL Carbon in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $637.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.47 and a 200 day moving average of €6.90.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.