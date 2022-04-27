Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 4.5%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 58,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 49,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

