Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Down 94.5% in April

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

SECCF stock remained flat at $$1.98 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 913. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

