Sentinel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $410,407.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $410,407.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,748,133,066 coins and its circulating supply is 8,278,852,426 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars.

