Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,450 shares of company stock worth $3,604,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 385,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,694. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

