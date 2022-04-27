Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Secret has a market capitalization of $663.70 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00010698 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00243794 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.24 or 0.00621803 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

