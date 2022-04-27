Secret Price Hits $4.69 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00011981 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $765.56 million and $54.94 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00242927 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00589539 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

