Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,302,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.