Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading Up 0.7%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.62 ($0.31). 606,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,113,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.45 ($0.31).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.30. The company has a market capitalization of £223.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.
About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)
