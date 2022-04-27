Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading Up 0.7%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.62 ($0.31). 606,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,113,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.45 ($0.31).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.30. The company has a market capitalization of £223.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

