SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.72-$12.09 EPS.

SBA Communications stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,500. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

