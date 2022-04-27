SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.72-$12.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.493-$2.533 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications stock traded down $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.87. 957,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.98 and its 200-day moving average is $340.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

