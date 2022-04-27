Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Samsara stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 723,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,805. Samsara has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

