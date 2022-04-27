SafeBlast (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $268,068.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $268,068.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,805.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00779243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00199318 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

