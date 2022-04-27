Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 294,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 269,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 20th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $137,352.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 341,299 shares of company stock worth $1,548,989 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 670,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

