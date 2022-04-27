Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,564. The firm has a market cap of $683.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

