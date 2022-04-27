RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.79 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $89.79 million and approximately $60,388.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $38,254.30 or 0.99584412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001691 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,347 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

