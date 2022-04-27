Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of Roper Technologies worth $211,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $19.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.69. 776,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.