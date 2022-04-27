Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 198,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Renasant has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Renasant alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.