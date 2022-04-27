Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $116,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

REGN stock traded down $15.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.82. 537,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

