RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Reaches $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00382679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00084918 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006150 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

