Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $10,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,248,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,261.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $10,917.50.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $11,742.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,017.50.

On Friday, March 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $11,825.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 31,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,430. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on RDI shares. TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

