RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $428.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

