Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Unilever were worth $189,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 741,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 7,362,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,281. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.