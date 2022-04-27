Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,351 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $97,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,366. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.