Raymond James & Associates Sells 128,589 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,627,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

