Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,138 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of AutoZone worth $64,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $14.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,181.34. 152,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,002.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,949.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

