Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $92,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,683,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.