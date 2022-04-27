Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,434,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $744,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $214.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,941,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.95. The firm has a market cap of $409.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.48.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
