Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in STERIS were worth $71,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after buying an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after buying an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,303,000 after buying an additional 302,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.
In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
