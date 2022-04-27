Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $91,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period.

FIXD traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 815,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

