Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.39. 12,561,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

