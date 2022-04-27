Raymond James & Associates Purchases 81,673 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,689,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $440,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,956 shares of company stock worth $84,357,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

NYSE PG traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $159.36. 6,742,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,686. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.88 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $382.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

