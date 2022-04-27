Raymond James & Associates Purchases 119,068 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.99% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $87,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,395,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 92,836 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 559,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $247.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

