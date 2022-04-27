Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $66,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.83. 500,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.