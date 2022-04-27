Raymond James & Associates Has $74.96 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $74,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 781,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,943,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,348. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

