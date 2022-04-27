Raymond James & Associates Has $219.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $219,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 4,462,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.