Raymond James & Associates Has $219.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $219,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period.
BSV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 4,462,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
