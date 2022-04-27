Raymond James & Associates Has $202.51 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $202,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.57. 3,028,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $231.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

