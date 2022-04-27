Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,959,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $664,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

