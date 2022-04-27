Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of MSCI worth $77,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $44.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.78. 787,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.49. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.33 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

