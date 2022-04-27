Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $92,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 881,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,283,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,215,000 after acquiring an additional 352,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. 4,415,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

