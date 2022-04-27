Raymond James & Associates Acquires 23,830 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Costco Wholesale worth $453,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $14.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $554.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $245.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $368.18 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

