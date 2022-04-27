Raymond James & Associates Acquires 18,824 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,249 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $386,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $16.05 on Wednesday, hitting $397.90. 3,070,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,753. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $396.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.41. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

