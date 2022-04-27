Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,663 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 0.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 7,332,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.