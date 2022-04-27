Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 0.4%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.23. 76,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 223,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

