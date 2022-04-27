Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.23. 76,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 223,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.