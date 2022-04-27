QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 247,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

